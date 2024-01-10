Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Receives $86.58 Average Target Price from Analysts

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.58.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Hologic from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $687,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Hologic news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,619.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Hologic by 312.4% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 595.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $72.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02. Hologic has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $87.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hologic will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

