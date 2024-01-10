Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) PT Raised to $15.00

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $3.25 to $15.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 27.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Hut 8 Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HUT opened at $11.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $520.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 3.97. Hut 8 has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.35.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.45). The business had revenue of $12.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.78 million. Hut 8 had a negative return on equity of 24.58% and a negative net margin of 184.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Hut 8 will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hut 8

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Hut 8 by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 197,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 21,626 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hut 8 by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 13,250 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Hut 8 by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 85,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 9,469 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hut 8 by 274.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the period. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hut 8 Company Profile

Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

