IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 2,490 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $6,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 476,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,008,000 after purchasing an additional 194,765 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $791,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Payments Price Performance

GPN stock opened at $131.34 on Wednesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.05 and a 52-week high of $138.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.20. The company has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 18th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.27.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

