IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $4.90 Million Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at about $7,154,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 326.5% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 116,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 9.4% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1,083.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

ZBH opened at $121.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.40. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $149.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.40.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

