IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $4.92 Million Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $4,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,723,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,976,067,000 after buying an additional 69,187 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,147,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,937,005,000 after acquiring an additional 60,027 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $1,001,550,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,250,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $993,797,000 after acquiring an additional 387,254 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,833,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $812,332,000 after acquiring an additional 106,604 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of AVB opened at $183.11 on Wednesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.07 and a 12-month high of $198.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 100.46%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVB shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $201.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Colliers Securities upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays cut their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.20.

About AvalonBay Communities



As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

