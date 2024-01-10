IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $5.70 Million Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,758 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Lennar were worth $5,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 551.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,432 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,598,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,797,000 after acquiring an additional 156,691 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 75,322.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 935,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,288,000 after acquiring an additional 934,746 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 838,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,134,000 after acquiring an additional 171,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 830,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,205,000 after acquiring an additional 101,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

LEN stock opened at $148.19 on Wednesday. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $94.11 and a 52-week high of $156.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.26. The company has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 6.12.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.02 earnings per share. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LEN. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.53.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,157 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $121,496.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,796,843.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lennar news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $121,496.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,796,843.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,304 shares of company stock valued at $9,288,755 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

