IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $6.04 Million Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $6,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.52, for a total transaction of $1,553,593.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,340,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Atlassian news, insider Gene Liu sold 1,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $342,958.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,255,734. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.52, for a total value of $1,553,593.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,340,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,040 shares of company stock worth $64,252,987 in the last three months. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Trading Down 0.1 %

TEAM stock opened at $235.30 on Wednesday. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $125.22 and a 1-year high of $248.00. The firm has a market cap of $60.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.05 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.26 and its 200-day moving average is $193.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 50.61% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $977.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.59 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on TEAM

About Atlassian

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.