Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,065 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Illumina were worth $8,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 312.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Illumina by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $82,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,114 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Illumina by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Price Performance

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $139.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $238.55. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of -19.63, a PEG ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ILMN. Citigroup raised Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC decreased their price target on Illumina from $230.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

