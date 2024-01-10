Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

INFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upgraded Infosys from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Infosys from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.93.

Get Infosys alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INFY

Infosys Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $75.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98. Infosys has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $19.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.24.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infosys

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Infosys by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 362,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after acquiring an additional 10,563 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,327,000 after purchasing an additional 180,888 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 33.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,687,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,085,000 after purchasing an additional 932,570 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Infosys by 1.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,192,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,628,000 after purchasing an additional 60,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Infosys by 28.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 132,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 29,184 shares during the last quarter. 11.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.