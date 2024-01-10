InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Announces $0.01 Semi-annual Dividend

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, January 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, February 5th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Up 2.9 %

InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.17. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on InnSuites Hospitality Trust in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at InnSuites Hospitality Trust

In other news, CEO James F. Wirth bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,254.45 per share, with a total value of $3,381,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,947,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,408,981,638.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO James F. Wirth acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2,254.45 per share, with a total value of $3,381,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,947,784 shares in the company, valued at $13,408,981,638.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James F. Wirth acquired 1,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,675.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,217,281.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,943,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,961,819,984.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,638 shares of company stock valued at $6,318,760. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

