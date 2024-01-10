InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of IHT stock opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.17. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $3.82.
The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is 33.34%.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.
