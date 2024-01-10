InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 12th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th.
InPlay Oil Stock Up 1.8 %
IPO stock opened at C$2.29 on Wednesday. InPlay Oil has a twelve month low of C$2.16 and a twelve month high of C$3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16. The stock has a market cap of C$208.23 million, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.52.
InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). InPlay Oil had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of C$46.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$48.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that InPlay Oil will post 0.5069124 EPS for the current year.
InPlay Oil Company Profile
InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It also produces light-oil primarily in the Willesden Green area of central Alberta.
