Insider Selling: Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) CEO Sells 12,884 Shares of Stock

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,074,139.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,768,583.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Graco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $83.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.43. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $87.94. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Graco had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $539.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Graco’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,015,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter valued at about $712,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 458.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 20,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GGG shares. StockNews.com raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Graco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

