Inspire Advisors LLC Acquires 1,401 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 14.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 19.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after buying an additional 10,692 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Newmont by 46.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 7.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,324,000 after buying an additional 39,765 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Newmont by 25.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $206,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,437.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,437.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,799,866.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,586. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.41.

Newmont Price Performance

NYSE:NEM opened at $38.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.10 and a 200-day moving average of $39.78. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $33.58 and a one year high of $60.08.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -155.34%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

