Inspire Advisors LLC Has $578,000 Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 27.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $476.03 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $382.37 and a 12 month high of $479.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $460.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $448.76.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

