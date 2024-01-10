Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 14,536 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 172.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,536 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC owned 0.09% of Employers worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Employers by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 126,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after buying an additional 70,286 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Employers in the 2nd quarter valued at $410,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Employers by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,888,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Employers by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 15,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its stake in Employers by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Employers Price Performance

Employers stock opened at $38.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.74 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.74 and its 200-day moving average is $38.76. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.43 and a fifty-two week high of $46.12.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.70 million. Employers had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Employers’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Employers’s payout ratio is 25.34%.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

