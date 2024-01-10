Inspire Investing LLC Acquires New Position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 112,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000. Inspire Investing LLC owned approximately 0.15% of OraSure Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 249.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OSUR shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OraSure Technologies news, insider Kathleen Gallagher Weber sold 24,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $194,238.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 254,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,335. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OraSure Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of OraSure Technologies stock opened at $7.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $570.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.19. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $8.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.16.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $89.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.56 million. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 14.88%. OraSure Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.