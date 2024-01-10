Inspire Investing LLC Acquires New Shares in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in Par Pacific in the third quarter worth about $541,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 8.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 35.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 7.4% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 10.1% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 13,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of PARR stock opened at $34.18 on Wednesday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.11.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 64.64% and a net margin of 6.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

