Inspire Investing LLC Buys 1,544 Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Matthews International worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matthews International during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Matthews International during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matthews International during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of MATW stock opened at $34.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.15. Matthews International Co. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $48.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.82.

Matthews International Increases Dividend

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $480.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.00 million. Matthews International had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 17.45%. Analysts predict that Matthews International Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This is an increase from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is 76.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Matthews International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

