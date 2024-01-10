Inspire Investing LLC Buys 3,392 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Extreme Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $464,189.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,129,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,435,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Extreme Networks Stock Down 7.4 %

Extreme Networks stock opened at $16.23 on Wednesday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.63 and a twelve month high of $32.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 112.23%. The firm had revenue of $353.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.95 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Extreme Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.