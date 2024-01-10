Inspire Investing LLC Buys 382 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 8.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 2.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,893,000 after buying an additional 37,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.93, for a total transaction of $426,474.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,310,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Littelfuse

Littelfuse Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $244.81 on Wednesday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.80 and a 1 year high of $309.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.37. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $607.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.80 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 12.69%. Research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 21.02%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.