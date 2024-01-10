Inspire Investing LLC Grows Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 20.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.7% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $101.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $110.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 41.42%. The firm had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

