Inspire Investing LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 415.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Down 2.5 %

VSH opened at $22.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $30.10.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $853.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.38 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

