Inspire Investing LLC Grows Stock Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,894 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 21.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,321 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 30.3% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 14,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 8.6% in the second quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 2,354,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,841,000 after purchasing an additional 187,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,571,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,106,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of VIPS opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.01. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $19.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $2.93. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vipshop presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.16.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vipshop

Vipshop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.