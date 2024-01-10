Inspire Investing LLC Has $940,000 Stock Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 295.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 31,053 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 242,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

AMKR stock opened at $30.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $34.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.92 and a 200-day moving average of $26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 2.02.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amkor Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

In other news, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $566,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,977.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $566,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,977.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $60,804.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,072.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,400 shares of company stock worth $816,917. Company insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

See Also

