Inspire Investing LLC Has $966,000 Stock Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 222.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $654,345.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,376.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $654,345.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $11,999,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,113,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,746 shares of company stock valued at $12,672,194. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Shares of ATKR opened at $153.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 2.17. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.99 and a 12 month high of $165.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.51. Atkore had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

