Inspire Investing LLC Increases Stock Position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of HEICO by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in HEICO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in HEICO by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in HEICO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

Get HEICO alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HEI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on HEICO in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on HEICO in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on HEICO from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on HEICO from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HEICO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 23,477 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $3,901,877.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,694,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,617,756.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HEICO news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 23,477 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $3,901,877.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,694,451 shares in the company, valued at $281,617,756.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $97,933.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,477 shares of company stock worth $4,260,143 over the last quarter. 8.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HEICO Trading Down 1.4 %

HEI opened at $170.54 on Wednesday. HEICO Co. has a one year low of $153.63 and a one year high of $191.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.60, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.17.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $936.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.13 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 13.60%. HEICO’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.87%.

HEICO Profile

(Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.