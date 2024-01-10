Inspire Investing LLC Invests $732,000 in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 74.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 488,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,622,000 after purchasing an additional 207,940 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Pentair in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Pentair by 17.1% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Pentair by 93.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Pentair from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pentair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Pentair Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PNR stock opened at $69.40 on Wednesday. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $73.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.23 million. Pentair had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 28.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pentair

In other Pentair news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $153,341.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,045.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $243,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,371.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $153,341.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,045.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,520 shares of company stock worth $541,965 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

