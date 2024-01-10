Inspire Investing LLC Invests $934,000 in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,811 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000. Inspire Investing LLC owned 0.10% of Peoples Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEBO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 135.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark Augenstein sold 995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $29,710.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,129.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark Augenstein sold 995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $29,710.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,129.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $32,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,243.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,995 shares of company stock valued at $92,401. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Research Report on Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Trading Down 1.5 %

PEBO opened at $32.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.78. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $34.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.08.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $116.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.95 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 13.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peoples Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.22%.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.