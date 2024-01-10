Inspire Investing LLC Lowers Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,665 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,635 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $21,359,000 after purchasing an additional 10,969 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 196.9% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,593 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 41.9% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 21.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 122,241 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,989,000 after buying an additional 21,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,004 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EOG. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.62.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $116.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.41. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.52 and a 1 year high of $137.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.52%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

