Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 16,268 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) by 145.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,268 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC owned about 0.06% of HNI worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HNI by 9.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 769,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,686,000 after acquiring an additional 66,436 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in HNI by 24.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY purchased a new stake in HNI in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,203,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in HNI by 10.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in HNI by 7.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HNI alerts:

Insider Transactions at HNI

In related news, CFO Marshall H. Bridges sold 4,999 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total value of $189,612.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,106 shares in the company, valued at $3,076,350.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Marshall H. Bridges sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total transaction of $189,612.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,076,350.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey D. Lorenger sold 28,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $1,076,612.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,144,384.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,632 shares of company stock worth $2,972,345. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of HNI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HNI

HNI Trading Down 1.3 %

HNI stock opened at $40.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85. HNI Co. has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $43.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.14.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.29. HNI had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $711.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that HNI Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HNI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is 137.63%.

HNI Profile

(Free Report)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and markets workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, and architectural products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF Textiles, HBF, OFM, Respawn, and HNI India brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.