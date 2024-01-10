Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 2,448 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in MYR Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 163,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,992,000 after acquiring an additional 13,439 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in MYR Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in MYR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Get MYR Group alerts:

MYR Group Price Performance

Shares of MYRG opened at $136.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.76 and its 200-day moving average is $135.54. MYR Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.75 and a fifty-two week high of $156.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $939.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.48 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 15.46%. MYR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MYRG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MYR Group from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MYRG

About MYR Group

(Free Report)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.