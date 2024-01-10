Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 2,741 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,575 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 448.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,214,361 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $118,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,709 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,830,732 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $97,926,000 after purchasing an additional 879,856 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,169,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 209.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 789,204 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $39,453,000 after purchasing an additional 534,160 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 821,137 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $43,923,000 after purchasing an additional 479,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on STM. UBS Group raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

STMicroelectronics Price Performance

STM opened at $44.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.94. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $55.85.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

