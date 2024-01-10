Inspire Investing LLC Sells 15,222 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its stake in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,222 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 2,775.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLS stock opened at $28.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 2.15. Celestica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.36.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS ) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

CLS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Celestica from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Celestica from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Celestica from $29.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Celestica from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.28.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

