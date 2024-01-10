Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Loop Capital

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IBP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $166.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Installed Building Products from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.40.

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $182.24 on Monday. Installed Building Products has a 12-month low of $91.77 and a 12-month high of $189.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.56 and a 200-day moving average of $142.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.89.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.37. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $706.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Installed Building Products news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,358 shares in the company, valued at $6,972,973.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 12.7% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1.2% in the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 10,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

