Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Receives C$223.18 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$223.18.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IFC. Desjardins increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Intact Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, CIBC set a C$225.00 price target on Intact Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

Intact Financial Stock Performance

TSE IFC opened at C$202.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.57, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of C$182.01 and a 1-year high of C$214.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$205.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$199.95.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.51 by C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$6.39 billion for the quarter. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 5.54%. Equities analysts predict that Intact Financial will post 14.1667825 EPS for the current year.

Intact Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.70%.

Intact Financial Company Profile

)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

