Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 36.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,696 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 26,254 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,053 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 735.9% in the 3rd quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,257 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on INTC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.39.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $48.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.58 billion, a PE ratio of -120.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

