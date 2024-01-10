Internet Computer Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $5.84 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for $12.82 or 0.00028167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $5.84 billion and $236.72 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00076825 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00021455 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007166 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007208 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 512,889,197 tokens and its circulating supply is 455,072,625 tokens. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

