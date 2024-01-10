Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Receives $587.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $587.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Get Intuit alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTU

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,943,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 100.0% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Intuit by 50.0% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 144.4% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $605.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit has a 12-month low of $378.22 and a 12-month high of $631.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.14, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $575.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $530.32.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intuit will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

About Intuit

(Get Free Report

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.