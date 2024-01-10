iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Absolute Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Absolute Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.0% of Absolute Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verde Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,934,000 after buying an additional 14,386 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,984,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $476.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $460.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $448.76. The stock has a market cap of $368.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $382.37 and a one year high of $479.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

