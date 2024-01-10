iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Orgel Wealth Management LLC

Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,932 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $84,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IVV opened at $476.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $460.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $448.76. The company has a market capitalization of $368.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $382.37 and a 52-week high of $479.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

