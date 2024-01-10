iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 33.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $194.98 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $205.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.29.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

