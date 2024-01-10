Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Holdings Raised by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,446 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 469,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,746,000 after buying an additional 66,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 14,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $167.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.07. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.57 and a twelve month high of $184.18. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $571.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.02%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Northcoast Research upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.92.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total value of $53,822.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,191. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

