Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Jaguar Health Price Performance
Jaguar Health stock opened at $0.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average is $0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.77. Jaguar Health has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $9.15.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 1,191.67% and a negative net margin of 370.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jaguar Health will post -5.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jaguar Health
Jaguar Health Company Profile
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Jaguar Health
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- How to buy Southwest Airlines stock
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Apple just flashed the mother of all buy signals
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Acuity Brands stock: A good play on falling rates
Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.