Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Price Performance

Jaguar Health stock opened at $0.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average is $0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.77. Jaguar Health has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $9.15.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 1,191.67% and a negative net margin of 370.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jaguar Health will post -5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Jaguar Health by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 112,770 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jaguar Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jaguar Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Jaguar Health by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 938,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 208,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jaguar Health by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 321,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.24% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

Featured Articles

