James H. Dahl Purchases 8,053 Shares of AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Stock

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) major shareholder James H. Dahl bought 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.44 per share, with a total value of $172,656.32. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 274,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

AMREP Stock Performance

AXR stock opened at $21.42 on Wednesday. AMREP Co. has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $22.58. The firm has a market cap of $112.88 million, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.85.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 47.23%. The business had revenue of $8.85 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered AMREP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXR. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in AMREP in the second quarter valued at about $527,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AMREP by 17.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 25,857 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in AMREP in the second quarter valued at about $198,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMREP by 33.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in AMREP by 3.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.84% of the company’s stock.

About AMREP

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

