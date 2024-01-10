Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) and Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) Head-To-Head Survey

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Free Report) and Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Greenidge Generation and Jiayin Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenidge Generation 0 0 0 0 N/A Jiayin Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Greenidge Generation currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 236.70%. Given Greenidge Generation’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Greenidge Generation is more favorable than Jiayin Group.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Greenidge Generation has a beta of 3.48, suggesting that its stock price is 248% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jiayin Group has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

3.1% of Greenidge Generation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Jiayin Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.5% of Greenidge Generation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.2% of Jiayin Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Greenidge Generation and Jiayin Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenidge Generation -257.70% N/A -47.22% Jiayin Group 29.91% 88.22% 34.94%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Greenidge Generation and Jiayin Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenidge Generation $89.98 million 0.49 -$271.07 million ($37.93) -0.16 Jiayin Group $4.92 billion 0.06 $171.03 million $3.88 1.47

Jiayin Group has higher revenue and earnings than Greenidge Generation. Greenidge Generation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jiayin Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Jiayin Group beats Greenidge Generation on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW nameplate natural gas power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Dresden, New York.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group Inc. provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions funding partners. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and software development, risk control, marketing support, and IT assistance services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

