Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $168.94.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $161.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.13 and a 200-day moving average of $159.35. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $144.95 and a 1-year high of $176.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $389.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the second quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

