Joo Mi Kim Sells 2,129 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 2,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.55, for a total value of $388,648.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,493 shares in the company, valued at $18,344,997.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Joo Mi Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Qualys alerts:

On Tuesday, December 5th, Joo Mi Kim sold 629 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total value of $116,327.26.

On Monday, November 27th, Joo Mi Kim sold 5,000 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.07, for a total value of $905,350.00.

Qualys Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $186.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 50.33 and a beta of 0.59. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $206.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 25.77%. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Qualys

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualys

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. FCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 8,692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,739,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $570,532,000 after buying an additional 45,867 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 93.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.