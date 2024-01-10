JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Fundamentum LLC

Fundamentum LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.3% of Fundamentum LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Fundamentum LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 30.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,598,000 after buying an additional 18,601 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 220,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,026,000 after buying an additional 9,985 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.8% in the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 25,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 534,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,498,000 after buying an additional 21,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $170.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $493.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $123.11 and a one year high of $173.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.49.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on JPM. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

See Also

