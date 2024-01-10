Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.9% in the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.2% in the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 7,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.94.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX opened at $145.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $274.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $140.72 and a 1-year high of $187.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.94.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.84%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

